Head to Head Survey: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) versus ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lyft and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.21 billion 3.86 -$1.01 billion ($3.03) -11.73 ACV Auctions $358.43 million 6.10 -$78.18 million ($0.90) -15.56

ACV Auctions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -31.46% -57.94% -17.50% ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lyft and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 10 18 0 2.64 ACV Auctions 0 1 11 0 2.92

Lyft currently has a consensus target price of $59.46, suggesting a potential upside of 67.31%. ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 102.38%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Lyft.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Lyft on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

