Head-To-Head Survey: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) vs. TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A TIM 16.41% 8.98% 4.87%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.53%. TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than TIM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.17 $403.10 million $1.79 25.32 TIM $3.35 billion 2.10 $547.93 million $1.14 12.74

TIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty SiriusXM Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TIM beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

