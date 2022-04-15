HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$0.80

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday. dropped their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.21.

Get HEXO alerts:

TSE:HEXO opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$280.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.