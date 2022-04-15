HF Sinclair (DINO) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HF Sinclair to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HF Sinclair and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 2 1 0 2.33 HF Sinclair Competitors 714 2949 3686 233 2.45

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 3.78%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HF Sinclair and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion $558.32 million 11.22 HF Sinclair Competitors $68.93 billion $3.65 billion 18.10

HF Sinclair’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% HF Sinclair Competitors 4.23% 5.07% 3.12%

Summary

HF Sinclair rivals beat HF Sinclair on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

