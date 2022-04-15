HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of STLY stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.64. HG has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

