Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $15.65 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 89,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter.

