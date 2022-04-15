HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.78.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

