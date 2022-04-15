H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$265.79 million during the quarter.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.