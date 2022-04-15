Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,730,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,013 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

