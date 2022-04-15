Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Price Target Raised to SEK 120 at Barclays

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from SEK 110 to SEK 120 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUFAF opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

