Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Price Target Raised to SEK 120 at Barclays

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from SEK 110 to SEK 120 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS HUFAF opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $13.22.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
