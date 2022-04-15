i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Update

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 282.3% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

