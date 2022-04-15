i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Update

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 282.3% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.
i-80 Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on i-80 Gold (IAUCF)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.