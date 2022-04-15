Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Head to Head Review

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Icahn Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.34 $224.91 million $9.63 6.09 Icahn Enterprises $11.33 billion 1.38 -$518.00 million ($2.15) -24.80

Patrick Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Patrick Industries pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Icahn Enterprises pays out -372.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patrick Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Icahn Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.52% 32.26% 9.60% Icahn Enterprises -5.10% -5.32% -1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patrick Industries and Icahn Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 1 0 3 0 2.50 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus target price of $82.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.33%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Icahn Enterprises on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat covers, tower, top, and frame; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite part, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, marine accessories, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, fiber reinforced polyester product; cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family homes and residential units; and golf and club operations. This segment also engages in hotel and timeshare resort operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

