Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at B. Riley

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INVE. StockNews.com raised Identiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of INVE opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $293.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,315.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,553,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 34.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Identiv by 975.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 113,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

