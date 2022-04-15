II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IIVI. B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut II-VI to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $1,138,407. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.