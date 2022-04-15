IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Purchases 12 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,269 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £152.28 ($198.44).

On Tuesday, February 8th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,645 ($21.44) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($192.92).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,277 ($16.64) on Friday. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,440.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($26.97) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685.50 ($21.96).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

