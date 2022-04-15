Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.93.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2673 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Imperial Oil by 32.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 87,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Imperial Oil by 9.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 96,241 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

