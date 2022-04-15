Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 4,824 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $35,679.84.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $655,723.12.

NASDAQ PI opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.