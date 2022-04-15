Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 707 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 707 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $56,001.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,488.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $101,112.70.

On Friday, April 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $64,070.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $42,840.08.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $50.87 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

