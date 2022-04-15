IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$141.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.64.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

