Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 114.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,945,000 after buying an additional 568,427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 523,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

