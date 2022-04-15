Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$8.64 and a 52 week high of C$10.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.64 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

