InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Receives $10.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. InPost has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

