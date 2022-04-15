Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $830,160.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $830,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $32,895.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $239,490.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

