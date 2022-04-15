Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells $1,001,105.82 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Navdeep Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00.

DKS opened at $105.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,499 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,375 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

