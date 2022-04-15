Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, an increase of 340.3% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTE opened at $4.55 on Friday. Integrated Media Technology has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company focuses on the marketing and sale of autostereoscopic display (ASD) products; ASD technology displays and marvel3DPro super-workstations; lenticular hardware and switchable lenticular hardware products; ASD digital signage displays; switchable glass products; Internet of Things products; and nano-coating plated air filters.

