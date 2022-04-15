InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.10) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.28) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.28) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,635 ($73.43).
Shares of IHG opened at GBX 5,192 ($67.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 46.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,043.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,911.18. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,376 ($70.05).
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
