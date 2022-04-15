International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Up 279.2% in March

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 279.2% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INCC opened at $0.00 on Friday. International Consolidated Companies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
International Consolidated Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
