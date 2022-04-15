Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $413.67 million during the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

