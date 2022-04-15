Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $615.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $618.45.

Shares of INTU opened at $465.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.31.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

