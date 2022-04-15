Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 225.2% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KBWD opened at $18.91 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.