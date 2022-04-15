Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 224.4% in March

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $24.53 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.