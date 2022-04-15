Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 224.4% in March

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $24.53 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

