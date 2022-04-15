Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KemPharm (KMPH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH):

4/13/2022 – KemPharm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – KemPharm is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2022 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $4.27 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in KemPharm by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in KemPharm by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

