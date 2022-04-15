Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) & Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 31.87% 11.68% 1.23% Peoples Financial 32.06% 9.06% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Investors Bancorp and Peoples Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Peoples Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $983.10 million 3.50 $313.33 million $1.33 10.43 Peoples Financial $26.76 million 2.81 $8.58 million $1.77 9.10

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Investors Bancorp pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Peoples Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 154 branches in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

