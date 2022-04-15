Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target Increased to €95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €88.00 ($95.65) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IPSEY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. AlphaValue upgraded Ipsen to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ipsen from €87.00 ($94.57) to €105.00 ($114.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ipsen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

