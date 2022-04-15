iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 268.1% in March

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, an increase of 268.1% from the March 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

USIG opened at $53.08 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

