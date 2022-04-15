iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 64,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 73,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSB opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

