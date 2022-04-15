iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 68.2% in March

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.
