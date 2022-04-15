iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 325.3% in March

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 325.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of FALN opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,680,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.