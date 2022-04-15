iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 325.3% in March

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 325.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of FALN opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $30.44.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
