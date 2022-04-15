iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

