iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $25.93.
