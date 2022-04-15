iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 762.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period.

