ITV (LON:ITV) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ITV to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 77.02 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

In other news, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($129,076.23). Also, insider Anna Manz bought 12,226 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($12,904.69). Insiders have acquired a total of 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,023 in the last 90 days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

