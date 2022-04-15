Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$15.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of IVPAF stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

