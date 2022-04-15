Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.11.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$12.04 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a market cap of C$14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.23.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

