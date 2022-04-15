J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 287 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.74).

SBRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

SBRY opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 233.60 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.46).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

