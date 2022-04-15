J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $12.65 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

