Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Imperial Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,011.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.
Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.
