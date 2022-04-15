Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Swiss Re in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.71.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSREY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

