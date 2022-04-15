Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.52. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

