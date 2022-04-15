Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.19% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.95. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 871,487 shares of company stock valued at $55,217,955. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.5% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.5% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Blackstone by 2.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.