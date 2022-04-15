Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

SLG opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

